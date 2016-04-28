FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's central bank fines troubled state fund 1MDB
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 28, 2016 / 11:32 AM / in a year

Malaysia's central bank fines troubled state fund 1MDB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, in this March 1, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Central Bank said on Wednesday that it has fined troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) TERRN.UL for failing to comply with bank rules.

It did not specify the amount.

Bank Negara Malaysia also said 1MDB had to repatriate funds remitted abroad after the central bank revoked three permissions it had granted for the fund transfers.

The statement said 1MDB failed to submit evidence to justify its inability to comply with the repatriation order, and has until May 30 to pay the fine which would mark the end of central bank’s investigations.

Central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said in March that it would pursue administrative action on 1MDB, after it missed a deadline to submit documents on its finances abroad.

In response to the central bank order, 1MDB said it would make the payment on or before the due date.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Praveen Menon and Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.