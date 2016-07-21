FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Attorney-General says no evidence of fraud at 1MDB
July 21, 2016 / 8:52 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Attorney-General says no evidence of fraud at 1MDB

A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, March 1, 2015.Olivia Harris/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Attorney-General said on Thursday there has been no evidence from any probe conducted by law enforcement agencies across the globe that show funds were misappropriated from state-fund 1MDB.

No criminal charges have been made against any individuals for misappropriation from 1MDB, Malaysia's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi said in a statement.

U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday over $3.5 billion was diverted from 1Malaysia Development Berhad. The U.S. civil lawsuits are seeking to seize $1 billion in assets they said were tied to money stolen from the fund.

Apandi also expressed "strong concerns at the insinuations and allegations" of wrongdoing made against Prime Minister Najib Razak in relation to the lawsuits.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
