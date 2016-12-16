FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Singapore jails second BSI banker on charges linked to 1MDB probe
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 8 months ago

Singapore jails second BSI banker on charges linked to 1MDB probe

Former BSI banker Yvonne Seah Yew Foong, with her lawyer Peter Low, leaves the State Courts in Singapore October 10, 2016.Edgar Su

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singapore court on Friday jailed a second former banker from Swiss wealth manager BSI on charges stemming from a money laundering investigation linked to state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Yvonne Seah, 45, was sentenced to two weeks in prison and a fine of S$10,000 ($6,929), after pleading guilty to three charges including forgery and failure to disclose suspicious transactions involving Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho.

Singapore authorities have described Low, also known as Jho Low, as a key figure in the money-laundering investigation.

Seah worked with Yak Yew Chee, a senior vice president at BSI Singapore, who was a private banker for Low and 1MDB.

Yak was sentenced to 18-week jail term in November on similar charges.

Founded by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who chaired its advisory board, 1MDB is currently the subject of money laundering investigations in at least six countries, including Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing and has said Malaysia will cooperate with the international investigations.

Singapore this year shut down BSI and Falcon Private Bank in its biggest crackdown on alleged money laundering connected to 1MDB.

In May, Singapore's central bank referred six members of BSI Bank's senior management and staff to the public prosecutor to check if they had committed criminal offences in the wake of its money-laundering investigation.

($1 = 1.4431 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Nicole Nee

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.