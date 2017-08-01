Abu Dhabi's Mubadala has no update on 1MDB payment as deadline lapses: source

ABU DHABI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala has not received any information from banks about a $600 million payment due from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a source said, after a deadline for the payment lapsed on Tuesday.

The deadline for the payment was midnight Monday New York time or Tuesday in Asia, said the source, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Malaysia's The Edge daily reported on its website, citing unnamed sources, that 1MDB had missed the deadline for the payment.

The Malaysian state investment fund reached an agreement in April to pay International Petroleum Investment Company $1.2 billion in two installments. 1MDB had said payments would be made to IPIC by monetizing investment fund units.

IPIC was merged with Mubadala earlier this year.

Bonds linked to 1MDB remained largely unmoved on Tuesday.

1MDB's 4.4 percent bonds due 2023 are trading slightly weaker at 91/93 while the bonds due 2022 are down half a point at 108.3/108.9 cents on the dollar.

As part of the agreement, 1MDB and Malaysia's Ministry of Finance will assume responsibility for all future interest and principal payments under two bonds worth $3.5 billion in total.

The agreement was reached after the Malaysian fund defaulted on its bonds in 2016, sparking a dispute with IPIC, which asked a London court to arbitrate a claim totaling some $6.5 billion.

1MDB and IPIC declined to comment.

"Despite the various guarantees and debt consolidation plans there is 1MDB debt outstanding, and the debt still presents a contagion risk to the government," said Moody's Analyst Christian de Guzman.

"We don't have a clear picture of what the liability structure looks like but it is much smaller than the last publicly disclosed level of 4 percent of GDP in 2014," he said.