a year ago
Malaysia to cooperate with 'lawful investigations' after U.S. files 1MDB suit: PM's aide
#Business News
July 20, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Malaysia to cooperate with 'lawful investigations' after U.S. files 1MDB suit: PM's aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will cooperate fully with any lawful investigation of its companies or citizens, Prime Minister Najib Razak's spokesman said on Thursday after the U.S. Justice Department filed lawsuits linked to scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB.

U.S. prosecutors sued on Wednesday to seize more than $1 billion in assets they said were tied to an international scheme to launder money stolen from the Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

"As the Prime Minister has always maintained, if any wrongdoing is proven, the law will be enforced without exception," Najib's spokesman Tengku Sariffuddin said in a statement.

In a separate statement, 1MDB said it was not a party to the civil suit, did not have any assets in the United States and had not benefited from the transactions described in the civil suit.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Paul Tait

