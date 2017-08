FILE PHOTO - Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks at the opening of the International Conference on Deradicalisation and Countering Violent Extremism in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 25, 2016.

(Reuters) - Lawsuits filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday seeking to seize property tied to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MBD) do not name Prime Minister Najib Razak, but refer to a "high-ranking Malaysian official" as a "relevant individual".

The lawsuits, filed in Los Angeles, says "Malaysian Official 1" also held a position of authority at 1MDB.