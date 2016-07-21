FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Mahathir calls for a referendum on PM amid 1MDB scandal
July 21, 2016 / 7:07 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Mahathir calls for a referendum on PM amid 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad during an interview with Reuters at his office in Petronas Towers, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 22, 2015.Olivia Harris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Premier Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that Malaysians should push for a referendum on Prime Minister Najib Razak's leadership after U.S. prosecutors filed lawsuits linked to state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mahathir also said Malaysians should have a "peaceful rally" to demand the removal of Najib.

"I suggest the people push for a referendum on the prime minister's leadership," Mahathir told reporters.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Nick Macfie; writing by Praveen Menon

