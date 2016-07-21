Malaysia's Mahathir calls for a referendum on PM amid 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Premier Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that Malaysians should push for a referendum on Prime Minister Najib Razak's leadership after U.S. prosecutors filed lawsuits linked to state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mahathir also said Malaysians should have a "peaceful rally" to demand the removal of Najib.

"I suggest the people push for a referendum on the prime minister's leadership," Mahathir told reporters.