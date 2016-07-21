FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia opposition leader urges PM to step down amid 1MDB scandal
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 3:23 AM / a year ago

Malaysia opposition leader urges PM to step down amid 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks at the opening of a conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 25, 2016.Olivia Harris/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The leader of a Malaysian opposition party called on Prime Minister Najib Razak to step down on Thursday after U.S. prosecutors filed lawsuits linked to scandal-plagued state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the president of the People's Justice Party (PKR), said the government should also push for an independent commission to investigate graft claims outlined by the civil suits filed in California on Wednesday.

"I believe the Malaysian people want Dato' Sri Najib to go on leave as prime minister so as not to create the perception of abuse of power or process to halt or hinder a full and transparent investigation on this very serious issue," Wan Azizah said in a statement.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Nick Macfie

