#World News
July 21, 2016 / 10:04 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's opposition calls for PM Najib to go on leave of absence

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak gestures as he speaks at an event in Kuala Lumpur July 21, 2016.Lai Seng Sin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's opposition said on Thursday it will mobilize the public for a "political action" if Prime Minister Najib Razak does not immediately go on leave of absence.

Pakatan Harapan, the opposition coalition, also asked Najib to convene an emergency parliamentary sitting to provide a full explanation, following Wednesday's revelations by U.S. prosecutors that more than $3.5 billion was diverted from state-fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

The U.S. civil lawsuits are seeking to seize $1 billion in assets they said were tied to money stolen from the fund, which was founded by Najib.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Robert Birsel

