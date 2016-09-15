FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian democracy group to stage 1MDB protest, calling for PM to resign
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
#World News
September 14, 2016 / 5:08 AM / a year ago

Malaysian democracy group to stage 1MDB protest, calling for PM to resign

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak attends the ASEAN-US Summit in Vientiane, Laos September 8, 2016.Jorge Silva

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(This version of the Sept. 14 story has been corrected to clarify findings from the U.S lawsuits in paragraph 7)

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian democracy group Bersih said on Wednesday it would hold a protest rally calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Najib Razak to allow an independent investigation into the financial scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah said the rally would be held on Nov. 19.

"Bersih believes not protesting is not an option. Malaysians must stand united and take a strong stand against this grand corruption and the failure of our institutions," Maria told reporters.

More than 200,000 people marched through the streets in August 2015 in a similar rally organized by Bersih, which draws the bulk of its support from Malaysia's ethnic Chinese minority, calling for Najib's resignation.

A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in this February 3, 2016 file photo.Olivia Harris/Files

1MDB is a state fund Najib founded in September 2009 to invest in strategic property and energy projects. Najib was the chairman of 1MDB's advisory board until recently.

U.S. prosecutors filed civil lawsuits in July alleging that over $3.5 billion was defrauded from 1MDB.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that global investigators believed more than $1 billion entered Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s personal bank accounts, much of it from 1MDB. The U.S. filings referred to an unnamed high-ranking official who received some of the misappropriated funds.

A source familiar with the investigations has told Reuters that the unnamed official is Najib.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
