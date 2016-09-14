KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian democracy group Bersih said on Wednesday it would hold a protest rally calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Najib Razak to allow an independent investigation into the financial scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah said the rally would be held on Nov. 19.
"Bersih believes not protesting is not an option. Malaysians must stand united and take a strong stand against this grand corruption and the failure of our institutions," Maria told reporters.
More than 200,000 people marched through the streets in August 2015 in a similar rally organized by Bersih, which draws the bulk of its support from Malaysia's ethnic Chinese minority, calling for Najib's resignation.
1MDB is a state fund Najib founded in September 2009 to invest in strategic property and energy projects. Najib was the chairman of 1MDB's advisory board until recently.
U.S. prosecutors filed civil lawsuits in July alleging that over $3.5 billion was defrauded from 1MDB.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that global investigators believed more than $1 billion entered Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s personal bank accounts, much of it from 1MDB. None of the information publicly disclosed about the 1MDB investigations across the world has shown any connection between alleged misappropriation of money linked to 1MDB and the prime minister.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Suu Kyi to meet Obama in Washington for first time as Myanmar leader
WASHINGTON Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets with President Barack Obama on Wednesday in her first visit to the United States since her party won a sweeping victory in last year's election, capping a decades-long journey from political prisoner to national leader.
Pope says murdered French priest a martyr, on road to sainthood
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis said Father Jacques Hamel, the French priest knifed to death at his altar by Islamist militants in July, was a "martyr", and indicated on Wednesday he was already on the road to sainthood.
EU's Schulz calls for review of ethics code after Barroso goes to Goldman
BERLIN European Parliament President Martin Schulz said the European Union should revise its code of conduct after the furor caused by former European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso taking a job with U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, a German paper reported on Wednesday.