Saudi minister says donation to Malaysia's Najib was genuine: state media

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said funds wired into Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s personal bank account were a “genuine” donation originating from Saudi Arabia, Malaysian state media reported on Friday.

Najib, who faced graft allegations following reports that a $681-million deposit in his account originated from troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), has maintained the funds were a donation, and did not come from 1MDB.

“We are aware of the donation, and it is a genuine donation with nothing expected in return,” the Bernama news agency quoted Al-Jubeir as saying at a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

“We are also fully aware that the attorney-general of Malaysia has thoroughly investigated the matter and found no wrongdoing. So, as far as we are concerned, the matter is closed.”

Al-Jubeir, who was speaking to Malaysian reporters after a meeting with Najib, did not specify the amount, timing or source of the donation.

Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in this January 26, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

Al-Jubeir’s comments showed the allegations against Najib were unfounded, the prime minister’s spokesman, Tengku Sarifuddin Tengku Ahmad, said in a statement.

“This confirms what the prime minister maintained all along, and what multiple lawful authorities concluded after exhaustive investigations: the funds were a donation from Saudi Arabia,” he said.

1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Najib, is under investigation in at least five countries for alleged graft and mismanagement.

Last week, a Malaysian parliamentary inquiry slammed the board of 1MDB for being irresponsible and urged a probe into its former chief, but stopped short of implicating the prime minister.

In January, Malaysia’s attorney-general cleared Najib of any wrongdoing or corruption in relation to the funds, saying they were a gift from the Saudi royal family.