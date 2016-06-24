FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Singapore central bank says BSI's Swiss appeal has no bearing on its regulatory action
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 24, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Singapore central bank says BSI's Swiss appeal has no bearing on its regulatory action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee enters the reception area of Swiss bank BSI's office in Singapore May 24, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank, which has ordered Swiss private bank BSI to close its local operations, said on Friday BSI's appeal to a Swiss court against a decision by Switzerland's financial watchdog has no bearing on regulatory action in Singapore.

In an unprecedented move, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has ordered the closure of BSI's operations in the city-state and has levied a fine on the bank in relation to its dealings with troubled state fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). Switzerland also began criminal proceedings against BSI.

"BSI Bank has accepted the financial penalties and other regulatory actions imposed by MAS," a MAS spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters. "We have not received any appeal in this regard."

BSI said on Thursday it is appealing to a Swiss court against a decision by Swiss regulator FINMA regarding business relationships and transactions linked to 1MDB.

BSI could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.