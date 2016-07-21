FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss seize van Gogh, Monet paintings in 1MDB case
July 21, 2016 / 12:39 PM / a year ago

Swiss seize van Gogh, Monet paintings in 1MDB case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities acting on a U.S. request have seized three valuable paintings linked to an investigation into scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB, they said on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Office of Justice said the paintings ordered seized were van Gogh's La maison de Vincent à Arles and Monet's Saint-Georges Majeur and Nympheas avec Reflets de Hautes Herbes. She was confirming a report by the Neue Luzerner Zeitung newspaper.

"The operation is not over yet so we will not comment at the moment on the location of the paintings," she said.

The U.S. government on Wednesday filed lawsuits seeking to seize $1 billion in assets bought with money believed to have been stolen from 1MDB.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
