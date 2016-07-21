FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss private bank Falcon says cooperating with Singapore in 1MDB probe
July 21, 2016 / 8:18 AM / a year ago

Swiss private bank Falcon says cooperating with Singapore in 1MDB probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Falcon is cooperating with Singaporean investigators who are looking into banks' ties to scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB, it said on Thursday.

"With reference to the ongoing investigations by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on 1MDB-linked institutions and the statement released today, we would like to reiterate that we are in full cooperation with the authorities. We will comment further when the investigations are complete," a spokesman said in response to an enquiry.

The Singapore authorities said on Thursday they had seized assets worth S$240 million ($177 million) in an investigation into 1MDB-related fund flows and possible money laundering, in a probe which has found "deficiencies" at several major banks in the city state.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich

