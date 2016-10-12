FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Falcon says will help Swiss authorities in 1MDB criminal probe
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
October 12, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 10 months ago

Falcon says will help Swiss authorities in 1MDB criminal probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Falcon Private Bank said on Wednesday it would look for a speedy resolution of a Swiss criminal probe into its alleged failure to prevent suspected money laundering linked to Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

"The bank has cooperated with the OAG (Office of the Attorney General) already in the past and has voluntarily submitted relevant information and documentation," Zurich-based Falcon, owned by Abu Dhabi's IPIC fund, said in a statement.

"The bank will continue do so in order to contribute to an expeditious clarification of the allegations against the bank."

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.