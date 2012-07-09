Sword-wielding man shot dead in Malaysia PM's compound

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police shot dead a sword-wielding man who entered Prime Minister Najib Razak’s compound on Monday, police officials said.

The man and a female companion, both carrying swords, tried to pass through a security post in the compound in the administrative capital Putrajaya in mid-afternoon, police said.

Police opened fire at the couple as they brandished their swords and acted aggressively, one police official said. The woman was also shot and was being treated in hospital for her wounds.

The police did not identify the couple or suggest a possible motive for their actions.

Incidents of violence and intimidation have risen in recent months ahead of what is expected to be a closely fought election that Najib must call by March.

An official at the prime minister’s office confirmed that Najib was in the compound at the time of the incident which took place near the Economic Planning Unit.

The Star newspaper reported on its website that the couple took an auxiliary policeman hostage to gain access to the area and then smashed several cars with their “Samurai” swords.