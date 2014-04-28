FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia detains nine suspected of terrorist links
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2014 / 11:38 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia detains nine suspected of terrorist links

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police said nine people were detained on Monday on suspicion of involvement in terrorist acts or forming links with terrorists inside the country and abroad.

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said the suspects, aged from 25 to 55, were arrested in several locations in Selangor state, near Kuala Lumpur, and in northern Kedah state bordering Thailand.

“Some of the individuals arrested have taken part in clandestine meetings to strengthen militant ideology, for fundraising and military-style training in preparation for violence,” he said in a statement.

No other details were made available.

The Southeast Asia nation has not been the target of major terror attacks, but has been the home of people believed to be linked with militant groups, such as al Qaeda.

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.