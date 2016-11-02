FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Missing Australian tourist found in Borneo's 'Hidden Valley'
#World News
November 2, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 10 months ago

Missing Australian tourist found in Borneo's 'Hidden Valley'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Rescued after two weeks lost in a Borneo jungle, Australian tourist Andrew Gaskell was recovering on Wednesday in a Malaysian hospital, having survived his ordeal by eating wild ferns.

The 25-year-old Tasmanian was airlifted out of a deep ravine known as the 'Hidden Valley' on Tuesday following a search by 60 Malaysian fire and rescue personnel in Mulu National Park, Sarawak, on the northern part of Borneo island.

Gaskell, who lost his bearings while trekking alone, told ABC's Australia radio that he had survived on a "few wild ferns" and "plenty of water".

"If I had a GPS or navigational equipment I would have been fine. That was extremely stupid of me, really," Gaskell said.

Aside from being hungry and having infected cuts on his feet, Gaskell said he had suffered no major injuries.

Reporting by Ebrahim Harris, Writing by Natasha Howitt in Singapore; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
