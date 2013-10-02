FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
President Obama cancels official visit to Malaysia after U.S. government shutdown: media
October 2, 2013 / 6:03 AM / 4 years ago

President Obama cancels official visit to Malaysia after U.S. government shutdown: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama walks out to deliver remarks alongside Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius (R) and other Americans the White House says will benefit from the opening of health insurance marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has canceled an official trip to Malaysia next week after the U.S. government went into a shutdown, Malaysian media quoted Prime Minister Najib Razak as saying on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will represent Obama in Malaysia for the visit instead, government-linked newspapers in Malaysia said.

The Malaysian Prime Minister’s office did not respond to repeated calls seeking confirmation.

Wrangling in the United States between Obama and congressional Republicans has forced the first government shutdown in 17 years.

Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Paul Tait

