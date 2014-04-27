FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia PM says agreed with Obama to upgrade ties
#World News
April 27, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia PM says agreed with Obama to upgrade ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak participate in a joint news conference at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Sunday that he and U.S. President Barack Obama agreed to upgrade the two countries’ ties to a “comprehensive partnership.”

“This marks a new phase in our relationship, with greater collaboration in economy, security, education, science, technology,” Najib told a joint news conference with Obama following their discussion.

“We also decided to reinfigure senior officials’ dialogues as a key forum for high-level discussion.”

Najib also said that the two leaders, in a discussion about territorial tensions in the South China Sea, had agreed on the importance of upholding international law.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Mark Felsenthal; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
