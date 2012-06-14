FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia fines Malaysia Airlines A$6 million over cargo cartel
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 14, 2012 / 3:51 AM / 5 years ago

Australia fines Malaysia Airlines A$6 million over cargo cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s Federal Court fined Malaysia Airlines Cargo A$6 million for price fixing, stemming from a cartel action brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the watchdog said on Thursday.

The penalty brings the total penalties against the international cargo cartel to A$58 million, a record for Australia’s competition commission from a single cartel investigation.

MASkargo is the ninth airline to settle proceedings against it, with the Malaysian company admitting to price fixing on fuel and security surcharges and customs fees for air freight from Indonesia, the commission said.

Reporting by Sonali Paul, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.