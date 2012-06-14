Australia fines Malaysia Airlines A$6 million over cargo cartel

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s Federal Court fined Malaysia Airlines Cargo A$6 million for price fixing, stemming from a cartel action brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the watchdog said on Thursday.

The penalty brings the total penalties against the international cargo cartel to A$58 million, a record for Australia’s competition commission from a single cartel investigation.

MASkargo is the ninth airline to settle proceedings against it, with the Malaysian company admitting to price fixing on fuel and security surcharges and customs fees for air freight from Indonesia, the commission said.