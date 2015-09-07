FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clooney arrives in Maldives in bid to free jailed ex-leader
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 7, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

Clooney arrives in Maldives in bid to free jailed ex-leader

Waruna Karunatilake

2 Min Read

MALE (Reuters) - International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney arrived in Male on Monday to try to secure the release of jailed former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed, who was convicted of terrorism in a case that has drawn international criticism.

Nasheed, the Maldives’ first democratically elected leader, was ousted in 2012 for ordering the arrest of a judge. He is a serving a 13-year jail term after a rapid trial in March.

The United Nations, the United States, and human rights groups have said President Abdullah Yameen’s government failed to follow due process and that the case against Nasheed was politically motivated.

Clooney, who is married to actor George Clooney, will meet Nasheed in a high-security prison in Maafushi Island, where he was taken on Aug. 23 from house arrest.

“Nasheed, who fought so hard to bring human rights and democracy to this country, is now a political prisoner here, one of many unfortunately,” Clooney told reporters. 

“I am arriving in Male unfortunately at a time when the human rights situation, the security situation, is deteriorating by the day.”

Shauna Aminath, an aide to Nasheed, told Reuters that Clooney will pursue legal and diplomatic means to secure his release. 

U.N. rights chief Zeid Ra‘ad Al-Hussein last week called on Yameen’s government to release Nasheed.

He also called for a review of criminal cases against several hundred of Nasheed’s party supporters who have been arrested in protests since May in the Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation popular with rich tourists.

Writing and additional reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.