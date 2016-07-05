Maldives foreign minister quits over death penalty

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The foreign minister of Maldives said she quit on Tuesday because she opposed the government's use of capital punishment, which the government of the Maldives adopted in May.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I had to take," Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"Yet, the decision became inevitable because of the profound differences of opinion on the government's policy in implementing the death penalty at a time when serious questions are being asked, and concerns being expressed, about the delivery of justice in the Maldives."

Ibrahim Hussain Shihab, a spokesman in Yameen's office, confirmed Dunya's resignation without elaborating on the reason.