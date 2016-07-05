FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Maldives foreign minister quits over death penalty
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2016 / 3:09 PM / a year ago

Maldives foreign minister quits over death penalty

Maldives's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dunya Maumoon addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, October 3, 2015.Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The foreign minister of Maldives said she quit on Tuesday because she opposed the government's use of capital punishment, which the government of the Maldives adopted in May.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I had to take," Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"Yet, the decision became inevitable because of the profound differences of opinion on the government's policy in implementing the death penalty at a time when serious questions are being asked, and concerns being expressed, about the delivery of justice in the Maldives."

Ibrahim Hussain Shihab, a spokesman in Yameen's office, confirmed Dunya's resignation without elaborating on the reason.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.