FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria says diplomats abducted in northern Mali
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 5, 2012 / 3:28 PM / 6 years ago

Algeria says diplomats abducted in northern Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - An unidentified group has abducted Algeria’s consul in the northern Mali town of Gao along with six other consular workers, the Algerian foreign minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

“Algeria’s consul in Gao and five consular officials were forced to leave the diplomatic mission building. They are currently under the control of parties which we do not know,” the official APS news agency quoted Foreign Minister Mourad Medelci as saying.

“The Algerian government is doing everything possible to ensure they are freed as quickly as possible,” he said.

The town is under the control of Tuareg-led separatists who want to create an independent homeland in northern Mali and who in the past few weeks have driven out government forces.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Patrick Graham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.