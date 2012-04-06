FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Algeria cannot accept break-up of Mali: PM
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 6, 2012 / 11:23 AM / 6 years ago

Algeria cannot accept break-up of Mali: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Algeria will not accept a break-up of its southern neighbor Mali and is very worried by the situation there, Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

“The situation is very, very worrying. It’s the site of a lot of tension at our borders and with several dimensions,” Ouyahia told the daily Le Monde in an interview conducted on Thursday before Tuareg rebels declared independence in the north of Mali.

Nomadic Tuareg-led rebels have taken control of a largely desert zone that cover the northern part of Mali, capitalizing on chaos in the southern capital of Bamako after a March 22 coup. The move was backed by Islamists with ties to al Qaeda, triggering fears of the emergence of a new rogue state.

“We support dialogue as a solution. Algeria will never accept the territorial integrity of Mali being thrown into question,” Ouyahia said.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Patrick Graham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.