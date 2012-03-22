FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France suspends cooperation with Mali after coup
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2012 / 12:28 PM / 6 years ago

France suspends cooperation with Mali after coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday that France would suspend cooperation with Mali following a military coup and appealed for the restoration of the constitutional order in the poor West African country.

“France condemns with the greatest firmness the toppling of the Constitutional order in Mali. It calls for the reestablishment of the Constitution and its institutions, with respect to freedom and fundamental rights, particularly those of the President Amadou Toumani Toure,” Juppe said in a statement.

“France suspends all its security cooperation with Mali. We will maintain our aid to the population, particularly food aid, and we will continue our efforts in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.

Reporting By Alexandria Sage and Daniel Flynn; Editing by

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.