France suspends cooperation with Mali after coup

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday that France would suspend cooperation with Mali following a military coup and appealed for the restoration of the constitutional order in the poor West African country.

“France condemns with the greatest firmness the toppling of the Constitutional order in Mali. It calls for the reestablishment of the Constitution and its institutions, with respect to freedom and fundamental rights, particularly those of the President Amadou Toumani Toure,” Juppe said in a statement.

“France suspends all its security cooperation with Mali. We will maintain our aid to the population, particularly food aid, and we will continue our efforts in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.