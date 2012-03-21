Mali army mutineers attack presidential palace

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Malian army mutineers attacked the presidential palace late on Wednesday, defense ministry and diplomatic sources said, and heavy weapons fire rang out in the capital Bamako.

“We now know it is a coup d‘etat that they are attempting,” a defense ministry official said, asking not to be named.

A diplomat confirmed that clashes were going on at the presidential palace, which had been sealed off by loyalist guards earlier in the day as mutineers took state media off the air.