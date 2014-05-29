FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mali army chief offers to resign after Kidal defeat
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2014 / 8:03 PM / 3 years ago

Mali army chief offers to resign after Kidal defeat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s army chief of staff, General Mahamane Toure, offered to step down on Thursday following the military’s failed attempt to seize the Tuareg separatist town of Kidal, three military sources said.

General Toure, if his resignation is accepted by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, will be the second senior official to resign after Defence Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga quit on Tuesday following fighting in which 50 Malians were killed.

“He tendered his resignation letter to the president this morning. We do not have an answer yet, we do not know if it will be accepted or not,” one military source close to the general told Reuters.

Another military source close to the Malian presidential office confirmed the army chief had offered to resign.

The Malian army launched an assault on Kidal last Wednesday after clashes broke out in the northern town during a visit by Prime Minister Moussa Mara. The government has said President Keita did not give the order for the attack.

Mali’s army was quickly overrun by rebel forces, who said they subsequently captured seven other northern towns as U.N. and French peacekeepers declined to intervene.

The failed action had threatened to sink struggling peace negotiations between the government and the rebels, and plunge the impoverished West African country back into war. A ceasefire was later brokered by the African Union and the United Nations.

Reporting by Teimoko Diallo and Adama Diarra, Writing by Bate Felix, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.