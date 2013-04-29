FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mali breaks up suspected militant cell in Bamako: security sources
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2013 / 6:03 PM / in 4 years

Mali breaks up suspected militant cell in Bamako: security sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Malian security forces have arrested at least eight people suspected of plotting an attack in the capital Bamako for the Islamist militant group MUJWA, two senior security sources said on Monday.

Malian officials said the arrests were the first sign that Islamist rebels battling French and African troops for control of Mali’s desert north have activated cells in Bamako, which is located in the south.

A high-ranking military officer told Reuters a group made up of 15 people had been trained by al Qaeda-linked MUJWA in Gao, a northern town, and were planning to commit bombings in Bamako when they were arrested.

Related Coverage

“The group was dismantled at the beginning of March, but since it was a very sensitive issue we kept it secret (until now),” said the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He said the group was made up entirely of Malian nationals and that they had been living in Bamako’s Banankabougou district near a mosque.

A second security source confirmed arrests had taken place but put the number lower, at eight.

The discrepancy could not be immediately resolved. Malian authorities gave no official comment.

France, assisted by some 2,000 troops from Chad, began a military offensive in January to drive out Islamist fighters who had seized two-thirds of Mali a year earlier.

Hundreds of thousands of Malians have been displaced by fighting and the country’s north remains vulnerable to guerrilla-style counter attacks by radical Islamists.

Mali was once viewed as an example of a working democracy in Africa but its north has been plagued by rebellions and become a centre of cross-desert trafficking of drugs, stolen goods and Western hostages.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved last Thursday the creation of a 12,600-strong peacekeeping force in Mali starting July 1. It will be supported by the French.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Lewis and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.