Gunman killed, two suspects arrested in Mali attack: minister
March 21, 2016 / 9:43 PM / a year ago

Gunman killed, two suspects arrested in Mali attack: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A gunman was killed and two suspects were arrested in an attack on Monday on the headquarters of a European Union military training operation in Mali’s capital Bamako, the West African nation’s interior security minister said.

“One of the assailants was killed. We are verifying the sack he was carrying, which could contain explosives,” Colonel Salif Traoré said on state television. “Two suspects were arrested and are being interrogated.”

Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Heinrich

