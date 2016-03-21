No staff casualties in attack at EU training mission in Mali

PARIS (Reuters) - There were no casualties among staff in an attack on a base for the European Union military training mission in Mali’s capital Bamako, the mission said on Monday.

“No EUTM-Mali personnel has been hurt,” the EU mission said on Twitter, adding it was now securing the area.

A witness said the attack targeted Bamako’s Nord-Sud Hotel which serves as headquarters for the mission of nearly 600 EU military personnel deployed to Mali to train its security forces.