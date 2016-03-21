FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No staff casualties in attack at EU training mission in Mali
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#World News
March 21, 2016 / 8:37 PM / a year ago

No staff casualties in attack at EU training mission in Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - There were no casualties among staff in an attack on a base for the European Union military training mission in Mali’s capital Bamako, the mission said on Monday.

“No EUTM-Mali personnel has been hurt,” the EU mission said on Twitter, adding it was now securing the area.

A witness said the attack targeted Bamako’s Nord-Sud Hotel which serves as headquarters for the mission of nearly 600 EU military personnel deployed to Mali to train its security forces.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Janet Lawrence

