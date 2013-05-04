FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide attack kills two Malian soldiers in north
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 4, 2013 / 6:39 PM / in 4 years

Suicide attack kills two Malian soldiers in north

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GAO, Mali (Reuters) - Two Malian soldiers and at least two Islamist militants were killed on Saturday in a suicide attack on an army unit in the north of the country, a senior Malian officer told Reuters.

The attack comes as France, which launched an offensive to drive al Qaeda-linked Islamists from Mali, is looking to withdraw thousands of troops from its former colony and hand over security duties to a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Colonel Kassim Goita, a senior commander of Malian troops in the northern town of Gao, said the attack took place when soldiers followed a suspect on a motorcycle, which parked next to a vehicle which blew up as they approached.

Goita said eight soldiers had been wounded and clashes were ongoing in the area, around a village called Hamakouladji, 45 km (28 miles) to the north of Gao.

Gao was the first major town freed from Islamist control and is the hub for French and Malian military operations. But the riverside town has borne the brunt of the guerrilla-war fought by militants since they scattered into Mali’s desert and mountains.

Reporting by Cheick Diouara; Writing and additional reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.