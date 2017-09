Terrorism possibly behind Mali attack: Belgian foreign minister

RIGA (Reuters) - A gun attack on a restaurant in the capital of Mali that killed four people including two Malians, a citizen of France and a citizen of Belgium, may have been a terrorist attack, Belgium’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

“I condemn once again this cowardly dreadful terror which has struck,” Didier Reynders told reporters during a conference of foreign ministers in Riga. “According to the information it may be in any case a terrorist attack.”