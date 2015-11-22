Third Islamist militant group claims Mali hotel attack: RFI

DAKAR (Reuters) - The Massina Liberation Front (MLF) has claimed responsibility for an attack on a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital that killed 19 people, according to a statement sent to French broadcaster Radio France International late on Sunday.

MLF, a relatively new group associated with a new wave of attacks in the central and southern parts of the African nation, is the third organization to claim responsibility for Friday’s attack, after al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Al Mourabitoun.