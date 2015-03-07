FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, Mali agree common measures to strengthen security in Mali
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 7, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 3 years ago

France, Mali agree common measures to strengthen security in Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Mali have agreed to new measures to reinforce security in Mali in the wake of an attack that killed five people at a restaurant in Bamako, the French presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

“The two presidents decided common measures to reinforce security in Mali,” the statement said after French President Francois Hollande spoke to his Malian counterpart.

It did not specify how the measures would be strengthened.

France has more than 3,000 troops in West Africa as part of a counter-insurgency force targeting al-Qaeda linked militants.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.