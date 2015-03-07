France, Mali agree common measures to strengthen security in Mali

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Mali have agreed to new measures to reinforce security in Mali in the wake of an attack that killed five people at a restaurant in Bamako, the French presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

“The two presidents decided common measures to reinforce security in Mali,” the statement said after French President Francois Hollande spoke to his Malian counterpart.

It did not specify how the measures would be strengthened.

France has more than 3,000 troops in West Africa as part of a counter-insurgency force targeting al-Qaeda linked militants.