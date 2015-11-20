FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French nationals held in Bamako hotel siege: French presidential source
November 20, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

French nationals held in Bamako hotel siege: French presidential source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French nationals are among those held in the siege of a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital Bamako on Friday, a source close to French President Francois Hollande said.

“We are still awaiting more precise information that’s been checked out. French people are present. The president is following the situation closely,” the presidential source said.

Separately, a diplomatic source said that Malian special forces were at the scene and that France was providing logistical and intelligence support.

Gunmen shouting Islamic slogans attacked the hotel where many foreigners were staying early Friday morning, taking 170 people hostage, a senior security source and the hotel’s operator said.

The diplomatic source spoke of two or three attackers.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Tom Heneghan

