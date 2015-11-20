FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali hotel attackers dig in on seventh floor, gunfire heard
November 20, 2015 / 2:09 PM / 2 years ago

Mali hotel attackers dig in on seventh floor, gunfire heard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire was heard from inside a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital on Friday as soldiers advanced to free hostages held by Islamist fighters barricaded in on the building’s seventh floor, a witness and security source said.

“Security forces are operating inside and are clearing each floor bit by bit and freeing hostages who are in their rooms,” the security source said. “There are dozens, even around a hundred, still inside.”

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley

