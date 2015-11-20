FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamist gunmen moving 'floor by floor' through Mali hotel
November 20, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Islamist gunmen moving 'floor by floor' through Mali hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Islamist gunmen who attacked the luxury Radisson Blu hotel in Mali’s capital, Bamako, on Friday were moving floor by floor through the building and had arrived at the seventh floor, a senior security source said.

“They are in the process of going floor by floor, room by room. They’ve now arrived at the seventh floor,” said the source. As many as 170 staff and guests are thought to be held hostage inside.

Another security source said some of the hostages had been freed after being made to recite verses from the Koran.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley

