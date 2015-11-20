Radisson Blu says 136 still in Mali hotel following attack

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Some 124 guests and 12 employees remained inside the Radisson Blu hotel in Mali’s capital on Friday hours after suspected Islamist gunmen attacked the building and took 170 people hostage, the company said in a statement.

“Our highest concern is the safety of all our guests and employees in the hotel. We are in constant contact with the authorities there and will share further information with you when we have it,” a statement on the hotel’s website said.