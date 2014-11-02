FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two soldiers killed in north Mali explosion
November 2, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Two soldiers killed in north Mali explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Two soldiers were killed in northern Mali and four injured after an improvised explosive device blew up at a checkpoint, the government and the United Nations said on Sunday.

“This morning around 8 a.m., two Malian soldiers were killed and four injured following the explosion of an explosive device at a checkpoint near Almoustrate,” the U.N. peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said in a statement, referring to an area about 120 kilometers north of Gao.

Al Qaeda-linked Islamists who seized northern Mali in 2012 have carried out a series of insurgent-style attacks since they were scattered across the Sahara by a French-led offensive last year.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Chris Reese

