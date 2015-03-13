Suspect in Mali restaurant attack killed during arrest attempt - officials

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A man suspected of being involved in a restaurant attack in Mali’s capital last week was fatally wounded when a grenade he was carrying went off during a shoot-out with security agents trying to arrest him, officials said.

Special forces tracked down the suspect, identified as Mohamed Tamirou Cisse from the Gao region of northern Mali, in Bamako’s Magnambougou neighborhood late on Thursday, a security source told Reuters.

“He did not want to turn himself in and sought to open fire on the agents,” the source said. “After more than two hours of gunfire exchanges, Cisse was mortally wounded by fragments from his own grenade,” he added.

Government spokesman Choguel Kokala Maiga said the grenade also lightly wounded four security agents.

Sahara-based Islamist group Al-Mourabitoun claimed responsibility for last week’s attack that killed a French citizen, a Belgian security officer and three Malians in a restaurant popular with expatriates.

Cisse was thought to have thrown a grenade at a police vehicle as the attackers fled La Terrasse restaurant on Saturday, said the source.

A large arms cache was also found at Cisse’s house, the source added.

Mali’s desert north still suffers frequent militant attacks despite a French-led operation to drive out Islamist fighters in the wake of a Tuareg uprising there in 2012. Until now, the southern capital has remained peaceful.

The government has signed a preliminary peace proposal meant to end fighting with northern separatists but Tuareg-led rebels have not yet signed it.

Al-Mourabitoun was formed by veteran jihadist Mokhtar Belmokhtar who is one of the primary targets of France’s counter-insurgency force in the region.