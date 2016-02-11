FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected Islamist militants kill three at Mali customs post
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 11, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Suspected Islamist militants kill three at Mali customs post

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants killed two civilians and a customs officer and burned a car in an attack on a customs post in Mopti, central Mali, on Thursday, a defense ministry spokesman said.

Islamist militants based in the north of the country have expanded their range in recent months with a series of raids.

Militants killed 20 people in a high-profile raid on a hotel in Mali’s capital in November and 30 more in an attack in the capital of Burkina Faso last month.

On Tuesday, a military vehicle hit a land mine in central Mali, killing three soldiers, a defense ministry statement said.

The most active group is al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, but the Macina Liberation Front, whose leader is Amadou Kouffa, is suspected over the Mopti attack, a security source said.

Islamist militants held towns in northern Mali in 2012 until French forces drove them out a year later but an operation led by French forces since then and a U.N. peacekeeping mission has failed to stop the attacks.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.