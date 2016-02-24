FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen kill three Mali soldiers in attack on checkpoint
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
February 24, 2016 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Gunmen kill three Mali soldiers in attack on checkpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked a checkpoint southwest of the Malian town of Timbuktu overnight killing three soldiers and wounding two others, a soldier in the town said on Wednesday.

There were few further details of the attack, which the soldier, who declined to be identified, said took place at Lere, a town near the border with Mauritania.

A Defense Ministry spokesman confirmed the toll but gave no further details about where or how the attack occurred.

Mali is facing a growing threat from Islamist militant groups including al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb that have staged a series of high profile raids in recent months as numerous attacks on army and United Nations personnel.

Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Alison Williams

