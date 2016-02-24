Gunmen kill three Mali soldiers in attack on checkpoint

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked a checkpoint southwest of the Malian town of Timbuktu overnight killing three soldiers and wounding two others, a soldier in the town said on Wednesday.

There were few further details of the attack, which the soldier, who declined to be identified, said took place at Lere, a town near the border with Mauritania.

A Defense Ministry spokesman confirmed the toll but gave no further details about where or how the attack occurred.

Mali is facing a growing threat from Islamist militant groups including al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb that have staged a series of high profile raids in recent months as numerous attacks on army and United Nations personnel.