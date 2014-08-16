FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomber attacks U.N. base in northern Mali, kills two
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 16, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber attacks U.N. base in northern Mali, kills two

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Two U.N. peacekeepers were killed and nine others injured in a suicide attack on a patrol base in northern Mali, the U.N. peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) said on Saturday.

A vehicle exploded on Saturday morning next to the base in the village of Ber, about 60 km (40 miles) east of the desert city of Timbuktu, the statement said.

It did not give the nationalities of the soldiers, although one MINUSMA official said that both the soldiers who died were from neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Troops from former colonial power France intervened in Mali last year in an attempt to drive back Islamists who had taken advantage of an uprising in the north of the West African country.

But sporadic attacks on Western and Malian government targets continue.

In two separate incidents earlier this week, three U.N. peacekeepers were injured when their vehicles ran over mines.

“This violence is senseless. MINUSMA is paying too high a price in Mali when its peacekeepers are here to ensure the return to peace and stability,” said David Gressly, deputy special representative to the U.N. secretary general.

Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Erica Billingham and Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.