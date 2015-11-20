U.N. condemns Mali attack, number of dead and injured unclear

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday condemned an attack on a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital, where U.N. peacekeepers saw more than two dozen bodies.

“The secretary-general condemns the horrific terrorist attacks at the Radisson Hotel in Bamako, which killed an unknown number of civilians and injured many more,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

At least 27 people were reported dead on Friday after Malian commandos stormed the hotel with at least 170 people inside, many of them foreigners, that had been seized by Islamist gunmen.