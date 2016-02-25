U.N. says peacekeeper killed two others at north Mali base

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A U.N. peacekeeper opened fire inside a military base in the north Malian town of Kidal and killed two others, a spokesman for the mission (MINUSMA) said on Thursday.

MINUSMA’s Olivier Salgado said an investigation was under way.

A source at the Kidal base said that the incident followed an argument between two men and said the gunman was Chadian, although this could not immediately be confirmed.