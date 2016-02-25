U.N. says peacekeeper killed two others at north Mali base

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A U.N. peacekeeper opened fire inside a military base in the north Malian town of Kidal and killed two others, a spokesman for the mission (MINUSMA) said on Thursday.
MINUSMA’s Olivier Salgado said an investigation was under way.
A source at the Kidal base said that the incident followed an argument between two men and said the gunman was Chadian, although this could not immediately be confirmed.
Reporting by Souleymane Ag Anara and Adama Diarra; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams