U.S. urges Americans to limit movements in Bamako after attack
November 20, 2015 / 8:23 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. urges Americans to limit movements in Bamako after attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday Americans should limit their movements around Mali’s capital Bamako after an attack by armed Islamist militants on a hotel in the city.

“Our embassy there has lifted its recommendation for U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “However, the U.S. Embassy continues to urge all U.S. citizens to minimize movements around Bamako.”

Kirby said there was no “active” involvement by U.S. military or personnel in fighting the hostage takers, and those that helped hostages had been in the area at the time.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

