Al Mourabitoun, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb carried out Mali attack: U.S. government source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government agencies believe the North African Islamic militant groups al Mourabitoun and al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb carried out Friday’s attack on a hotel in Bamako, Mali, a U.S. government source said.

The United States has no indication that Islamic State or Boko Haram militants were involved in the attack, the source said.

U.S. officials said no Americans have been reported killed in the attack on a hotel frequented by foreigners including U.S. government officials.