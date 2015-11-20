FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama briefed on Mali attack by security advisor: White House official
#World News
November 20, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

Obama briefed on Mali attack by security advisor: White House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has been briefed by his national security advisor on an attack and hostage incident at a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital, a White House official said on Friday.

Obama, who is currently in Malaysia, had asked his team to keep him apprised of the ongoing situation, having spoken to National Security Advisor Susan Rice, the official told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, where he is attending a regional summit.

Gunmen shouting Islamic slogans attacked a luxury hotel full of foreigners in Mali’s capital Bamako early on Friday morning, taking 170 people hostage, a senior security source and the hotel’s operator said.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Praveen Menon

